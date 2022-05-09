Nick Cave’s son Jethro Lazenby has died

Nick Cave's son Jethro Lazenby has passed away; he was 31 years old. Cave confirmed the news in a statement on Monday, which reads, "With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

In a 2008 interview with The Guardian, Cave said of his second son, who was born in 1991 in Australia, "To my eternal regret, I didn’t make much contact with Jethro in the early years, but I now have a great relationship with him."

Herald Sun reports that Jethro had been released from prison on bail on Thursday, after being arrested for a violent attack on his mother, Beau Lazenby, in March. He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful assault and breaching court orders, and was ordered to undergo treatment for substance abuse and avoid contact with his mother for two years.

Cave lost another son, Jethro's half brother, Arthur, in 2015 at the age of 15.