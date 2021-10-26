Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets (Pink Floyd) announce 2022 North American tour

A few years ago, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason began touring as Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, which features Nick and some other very cool musicians performing pre-Dark Side of the Moon Pink Floyd Material, including music from the Syd Barrett era. The lineup also includes Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of Ian Dury & the Blockheads, composer Dom Beken (who frequently collaborated with Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright) and Guy Pratt, who became Floyd’s bass player in the post-Waters era.

The band last toured North America in 2019, and today they announced that they'll return in January and February 2022 for an extensive tour.

The run includes NYC-area shows on January 24 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester and January 28 at Beacon Theatre. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (10/29) at 10 AM with presales beforehand.

Those in LA can catch the tour on 2/18 at The Orpheum. All dates are listed below.

The band recently released Live At The Roundhouse. Watch a video from that below...

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

January 18, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

January 19, 2022 Montreal, QC Théâtre Saint-Denis 1

January 21, 2022 Boston, MA Shubert Theatre – Boch Center

January 22, 2022 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center

January 24, 2022 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

January 25, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater

January 26, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center

January 28, 2022 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

January 30, 2022 Washington, DC The Anthem

February 1, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Music Hall

February 2, 2022 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

February 4, 2022 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

February 6, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

February 8, 2022 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

February 9, 2022 Memphis, TN Cannon Center

February 10, 2022 Kansas City, MO Muriel Kauffman Theatre

February 12, 2022 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

February 15, 2022 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

February 17, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre

February 18, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Orpheum Theatre

February 21, 2022 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

February 23, 2022 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium

February 24, 2022 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

February 26, 2022 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

February 27, 2022 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

February 28, 2022 Vancouver, BC The Orpheum