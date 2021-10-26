Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets (Pink Floyd) announce 2022 North American tour
A few years ago, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason began touring as Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, which features Nick and some other very cool musicians performing pre-Dark Side of the Moon Pink Floyd Material, including music from the Syd Barrett era. The lineup also includes Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of Ian Dury & the Blockheads, composer Dom Beken (who frequently collaborated with Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright) and Guy Pratt, who became Floyd’s bass player in the post-Waters era.
The band last toured North America in 2019, and today they announced that they'll return in January and February 2022 for an extensive tour.
The run includes NYC-area shows on January 24 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester and January 28 at Beacon Theatre. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (10/29) at 10 AM with presales beforehand.
Those in LA can catch the tour on 2/18 at The Orpheum. All dates are listed below.
The band recently released Live At The Roundhouse. Watch a video from that below...
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets -- 2022 North American Tour Dates
January 18, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
January 19, 2022 Montreal, QC Théâtre Saint-Denis 1
January 21, 2022 Boston, MA Shubert Theatre – Boch Center
January 22, 2022 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center
January 24, 2022 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
January 25, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater
January 26, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center
January 28, 2022 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
January 30, 2022 Washington, DC The Anthem
February 1, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Music Hall
February 2, 2022 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre
February 4, 2022 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
February 6, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
February 8, 2022 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
February 9, 2022 Memphis, TN Cannon Center
February 10, 2022 Kansas City, MO Muriel Kauffman Theatre
February 12, 2022 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
February 15, 2022 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
February 17, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre
February 18, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Orpheum Theatre
February 21, 2022 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre
February 23, 2022 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium
February 24, 2022 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
February 26, 2022 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
February 27, 2022 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts
February 28, 2022 Vancouver, BC The Orpheum