Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets (Pink Floyd) reschedule North American tour, add more dates

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets -- Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's band where he plays pre-Dark Side of the Moon material alongside members of Spandau Ballet, Ian Dury & the Blockheads, and more -- were supposed to tour North America earlier this year until COVID got in the way, and now the tour has been rescheduled for the fall and new dates were added in Columbus, Minneapolis, Detroit, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Tulsa, Austin, and Santa Barbara. Tickets for the newly-added dates go on sale Friday (3/25) at 10 AM local time.

The previously announced NYC-area shows now happen on September 26 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester and October 12 at Beacon Theatre (tickets). Updated dates are listed below.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets is original Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of Ian Dury & the Blockheads, composer Dom Beken (who frequently collaborated with Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright) and Guy Pratt, who became Floyd’s bass player in the post-Waters era.

