Nick Webster (Shipwreck AD, Ghost Thrower) has reportedly died

Reports are coming in that Nick Webster (aka Nick Dub) of 2000s-era Boston metallic hardcore band Shipwreck A.D. and later of Ghost Thrower has passed away. Triple B Records wrote on Instagram, "RIP Nick Dub. Thank you for your unconditional friendship when I was a small dork from FL that was about to move to MA and for always having a huge smile on your face. We wouldn’t see each other for a year or two at a time but you always made it feel like no time has passed. You will be truly missed. Rest easy, my friend."

Triple B had shared a photo from Eye of the Storm Photography, who wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the passing of Nick Webster. Please head over to his Instagram @nicholasdub and read his last post as a warning to us all. I don’t know what to say other than I hope y’all take care of yourself. #ripNickDub."

Nick's post (from June 9) begins, "tl; dr I almost died, have spent two weeks in ICU, isolation and liver quarantine at MGH. Don’t ever take unsolicited medical advice for your body."

Rest in peace, Nick. Stream Shipwreck's sole full-length -- 2007's Deathwish-released Abyss -- and see more photos of him via Eye of the Storm below.