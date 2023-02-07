Nickel Creek announce first headlining tour in nearly a decade

Leading up to the release of album Celebrants (due March 24 via Thirty Tigers), Nickel Creek have announced their first headlining tour in nearly a decade. The spring tour surrounds their already-sold-out three night stand at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and concludes with their appearance at Telluride Bluegrass Festival in June. They'll be joined at various points on the road by Gaby Moreno, Aoife O'Donovan, and Hawktail. All dates are listed below.

Nickel Creek come to NYC on May 4 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Hawktail. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10, at 10am local time.

Nickel Creek -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 15—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center*

April 17—Pittsburgh, PA—Byham Theater*

April 18—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall*

April 20—Concord, NH—Capitol Center for the Arts*

April 21—Portland, ME—State Theatre*

April 22—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park*

April 23—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore*

April 25—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Co*

April 27—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium* (SOLD OUT)

April 28—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)

April 29—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest

May 1—Charlottesville, PA—Ting Pavilion‡

May 3—York, PA—Appell Center for the Performing Arts‡

May 4—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17‡

May 31—Charleston, SC—Spoleto Festival

June 2—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*

June 3—Greenville, SC—Peace Center*

June 4—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival (SOLD OUT)

June 6—Akron, OH—E.J. Thomas Hall*

June 8—Grand Rapids, MI—Venue TBA*

June 9—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed*

June 10—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater*

June 11—Chesterfield, MO—The Factory at The District*

June 13—Kansas City, MO—Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts*

June 15-17—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival (SOLD OUT)

September 1—London, U.K.—Barbican Centre

September 8-10—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

*with special guest Gaby Moreno

†with special guest Aoife O’Donovan

‡with special guest Hawktail