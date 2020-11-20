Nicki Minaj docuseries coming to HBO Max; listen to ‘Pink Friday: The Complete Edition’

The life and career of rapper Nicki Minaj will be the subject of a new documentary series coming to HBO Max in 2021. Nicki made the announcement on her socials, saying "It’s going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey and I can’t wait to share it with you," adding that "This doc is next level. I can promise you that."

The series is directed by Michael John Warren who made Jay-Z’s 2004 movie Fade to Black and has worked with Minaj on two documentaries before this. "I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation," said Warren in a statement. "It also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika. I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story." No word on when the series will premiere -- stay tuned.

In other news, today (11/20) is the 10th anniversary of Nicki's album Pink Friday and to celebrate she surprised released a special edition of the record with eight bonus tracks. You can you can listen to Pink Friday: The Complete Edition below.

