With Rolling Loud behind her, Nicki Minaj has announced that her next NYC-area appearance will be headlining Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2022 on October 29 at Prudential Center in Newark. The lineup also includes Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, TEMS, Fivio Foreign, and Ice Spice. (At Rolling Loud, Nicki brought out Fivio during her set and Fivio brought out Ice Spice during his.) Tickets are on sale now.