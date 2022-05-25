Nigel Godrich relaunches ‘From The Basement’ series w/ IDLES, Caribou, Nilüfer Yanya, more

Nigel Godrich's From The Basement video series ran online in the late '00s, with performances by Radiohead, The White Stripes, Iggy & The Stooges, Fleet Foxes, My Morning Jacket and more. Over a decade later, Nigel's announced that he's relaunching the series.

“What a pleasure it has been doing this again!," Nigel said in a statement. "I’m still just a fan, still super excited to have the opportunity to film all these great artists and have loved making these new shows. After being so busy doing other things I felt that the time was right to rekindle this idea.. to somehow bring it into the present, but the same rules apply now as they did then… no audience or presenter.. just a direct connection with the viewer and a chance for us to take some time to do something special in a controlled environment.. The priority being to make it sound and look great."

Produced in collaboration with WeTransfer and Sonos, the new From The Basement series launches June 1 on YouTube with IDLES. “There’s an atmosphere on From The Basement that I haven’t seen equalled - it’s unlike anything else," says IDLES' Joe Talbot. "There’s a sense of mythology behind it and it’s a dream for us to be involved. We’ve wanted to do this for a very long time”

Other artists on tap for the new season include Sons Of Kemet, Warpaint, Caribou, Squid and Nilüfer Yanya, and audio-only versions of each episode will be available exclusively on a new From The Basement station on Sonos Radio. You can watch a trailer for From The Basement below.