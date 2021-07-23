Nigel Godrich’s ‘From the Basement’ series coming to Coda Collection streaming channel

Nigel Godrich's late-'00s live performance series From The Basement is coming to Amazon Prime Video music documentary streaming channel The Coda Collection. “I'm excited to have these shows air on Coda and be available to a new audience of music lovers,” says Godrich.

From the Basement on The Coda Collection launches today with Radiohead's 2011 'King of Limbs' session, and the service will also be exclusively streaming these sessions:

Gnarls Barkley (2008)

Aimee Mann (2012)

The Raconteurs (2008)

Iggy & The Stooges (2008)

Red Hot Chili Peppers (2012)

The White Stripes (2007)

Moby (2012)

Fleet Foxes (2008)

My Morning Jacket (2009)

Nigel Godrich sat down with The Coda Collection's Greg Kot to talk about From the Basement and subscribers can watch that full interview here, and watch a trailer for From the Basement and the Radiohead session below.

The From the Basement sessions that are streaming on The Coda Collection will no longer be available on the series' YouTube Channel but you can still watch other sessions from Radiohead, PJ Harvey, Sonic Youth, Thom Yorke, and more.

The Coda Collection features a wide variety of music documentaries, concert films, and live performances, including many made just for the service. Learn more here.