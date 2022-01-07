Night Crickets (mems Bauhaus, Violent Femmes) pay homage to The Beatles on “Candlestick Park”

Night Crickets, the trio of David J (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets), Victor DeLorenzo (Violent Femmes) and Darwin Meiners, will release their debut album, A Free Society, in a couple weeks, and here's another preview. "Candlestick Park" is lovely homage to The Beatles in a nighttime psychedelic folk pop style.

“'Candlestick Park' is based on the story of my teen parents being at the park when the Beatles played their final show in 1966 and me taking my children to see Paul there right before it was torn down in 2014," says Darwin. "It represents three generations connected by their music. David encouraged me to write about it and was inclined to lend his hand as well. The three of us are massive Beatles fans so what you hear is us each paying homage to the lads for what they mean to us and also recognizing the place that dirty, old park played in so many lives throughout the years.”

Listen to "Candlestick Park" below. A Free Society is out January 21 via Omnivore Recordings.