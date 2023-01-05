Nighttime shares “When The Wind is Blowing” from new LP, playing NYC release show

Nighttime, the project of Eva Louise Goodman, who has toured with Mutual Benefit as a violinist and vocalist, continues to prep her upcoming album, Keeper Is The Heart, due January 20 via Ba Da Bing (pre-order). Today she released second single "When The Wind Is Blowing," a mid-tempo folk track with psychedelic interludes. The song keeps the exploratory effort of the album alive; in the making of Keeper Is The Heart, Eva asks “What is it you find when you look inward to see beyond, past your fears, to your heart's true desires?"

"When The Wind Is Blowing" follows the release of "Curtain Is Closing," and both tracks came with foreboding music videos co-directed by Eva herself. The theme and presence of Death looms, more witchy and baroque in "When The Wind Is Blowing" than the countrified aesthetic of "Curtain Is Closing." “We shot the video with open possibilities, just going out to see what would happen,” Eva said of the new video. “I’m walking through the woods, coming across objects and people that open transportive portals.” Check out "When The Wind Is Blowing" and "Curtain Is Closing," plus the album art and tracklist for Keeper Is The Heart, below.

Nighttime is set to play an record release show on January 20 at Union Pool in Brooklyn, with support coming from Katie Von Schleicher and Kristine Leschper. That's her only upcoming date at the moment.

NIGHTTIME - KEEPER IS THE HEART TRACKLIST

1. Veil

2. When the Wind is Blowing

3. Curtain is Closing 03:47 video

4. The Way

5. Garden of Delight

6. Ring of Fire

7. Spring, You Come Again

8. Feeling the Weeks

9. The Sea

10. Across the Ocean of Time