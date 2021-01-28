Niiice. re-release rip-roaring post-hardcore single “$20 Mints” (listen)

Last year, Minneapolis emo trio Niiice. released their very solid new album Internet Friends, and now they're following it with a remixed, remastered version of their single "$20 Mints," which was originally released in 2018 but removed from streaming services. "Abe [Anderson] remixed and remastered it because we like the song but felt the production was a little lacking and we wanted something that sounded better for people to listen to," the band says. If you've never heard the song, it's a much heavier post-hardcore offering than most of what you hear on Internet Friends, and Niiice. do this kind of thing really well. It also has a sample of a clip from The Office. Listen below.