Nikki Lane announces fall/winter North American tour

Nikki Lane's anticipated first album in over five years, Denim & Diamonds, comes out in September, and she's announced new North American tour dates supporting it. The fall and winter headlining shows run from September into early November, and pick up again from late November through December. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on December 2 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, July 27 at 10 AM.

NIKKI LANE: 2022 TOUR

August 3 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

August 19 Charlotte, NC QC Jam Session Festival

September 2 Weston, CO Caveman Music Festival

September 11 Pelham, TN The Caverns*

September 24 Lincoln, NE Lincoln Calling Festival

September 25 Fayetteville, AR George’s Majestic Lounge

September 27 Jackson, MS Duling Hall

September 28 Memphis, TN 1884 Lounge

September 29 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway

September 30 La Cygne, KS Firewater Festival

October 2 Indianapolis, IN HI-FI Annex

October 3 Lexington, KY The Burl

October 4 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

October 5 Bristol, TN Paramount Center for the Arts

October 6 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

October 8 North Charleston, SC Riverfront Revival Music Festival

October 9 Atlanta, GA The Earl

October 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater†

October 19 Baton Rouge, LA Manship Theatre

October 20 Houston, TX Last Concert Café

October 21 Austin, TX The White Horse

October 22 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater‡

October 23 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

October 26 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

October 27 Lubbock, TX The Blue Light Live

October 28 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center†

October 29 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre†

November 5 Spicewood, TX Lucktoberfest

November 29 Asheville, NC The Gray Eagle

November 30 Rocky Mount, VA Harvester Performance Center

December 1 Washington, D.C. The Black Cat

December 2 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

December 3 Ardmore, PA Ardmore Music Hall

December 4 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

December 6 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern

December 8 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

December 9 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

December 10 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

December 11 Newport, KY The Southgate House Revival

December 12 Detroit, MI El Club

December 14 Evanston, IL SPACE

December 15 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

December 16 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall

December 17 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

December 18 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

* with Spiritualized

† with Midland

‡ with Turnpike Troubadours