Nile sign to Napalm Records, announce tour w/ Incantation, Sanguisugabogg & I AM

Death metal vets Nile had the bulk of their planned 2020 tour cancelled because of COVID. They've now announced a new run of dates with fellow death metal bands Incantation, Sanguisugabogg, and the hardcore-infused I AM. It's called "The Age of Vile Divinities US Tour 2022," and it begins in February in Nashville and runs through March, including shows in Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, NYC, Baltimore, Richmond, and more. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles show is at 1720 on February 15, and the NYC shows is at Gramercy Theater on March 8. Tickets to those, and all shows, go on sale Friday, 9/24 at 10 AM local time.

Nile have also announced their signing to Napalm Records. "The band is eagerly looking forward to bringing fans the next chapters in the Nile saga, as part of the Napalm family," Karl Sanders says. "We have been quietly working away, earnestly writing new songs for the next Nile album. It will be Nile's 10th record, and we are determined to make it especially killer for the fans."

NILE: 2022 TOUR

2/3 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

2/4 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

2/5 Orlando, FL @ The Haven

2/6 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

2/8 Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

2/9 Dallas, TX @ GMB&G

2/10 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

2/12 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

2/13 San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

2/15 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

2/16 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

2/18 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

2/19 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

2/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

2/22 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

2/23 Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

2/24 Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

2/25 Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

2/26 Joliet, IL @ The Forge

2/27 Sauget, IL @ Pop's

3/1 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

3/2 Detroit, MI @ El Club

3/3 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

3/4 Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

3/5 Reading, PA @ Reverb

3/6 Worcester, MA @ Palladium (Upstairs)

3/8 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

3/9 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

3/10 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

3/11 Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

3/12 Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero