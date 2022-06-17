Nils Frahm announces new 3-hour album and 2023 tour, shares “Right Right Right”

Electronic composer Nils Frahm will release a new album, Music For Animals, on September 23 on LEITER, the label he recently founded. Spanning three hours across 10 lengthy tracks, it's an ambitious album that was inspired by Erik Satie's concept of "furniture music" that you can leave on while you come and go. “My constant inspiration,” Frahm says, “was something as mesmerizing as watching a great waterfall or the leaves on a tree in a storm. It’s good we have symphonies and music where there’s a development, but a waterfall doesn’t need an Act 1, 2, 3, then an outcome, and nor do the leaves on a tree in a storm. Some people like watching the leaves rustle and the branches move. This record is for them.”

You can listen to the shortest track on the album, "Right Right Right," which pulses along at a mere seven minutes. Check that out below.

Nils has also announced a 2023 tour that includes a Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre on April 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Music For Animals:

1.The Dog With 1000 Faces

2. Mussel Memory

3. Seagull Scene

4. Sheep In Black And White

5. Stepping Stone

6. Briefly

7. Right Right Right

8. World Of Squares

9. Lemon Day

10. Do Dream

Nils Frahm - 2022/2023 Dates

Fri. June 17 - Sydney, AU @ Vivid Live

Sun. June 19 - Hobart, AU @ Dark Mofo Festival

Mon. June 20 - Hobart, AU @ Dark Mofo Festival

Thu. Sept. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

Fri. Sept. 23 - Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

Sat. Sept. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

Sat. Oct. 1 - Wien, AT @ Konzerthaus

Sun. Oct. 2 - München, DE @ Isarphilharmonie

Mon. Oct. 10 - Katowice, PL @ NOSPR

Oct. 11 - Wroclaw, PL @ NFM

Fri. Oct. 14 - Brussels, BE @ Nuits Sonores at Bozar

Sat. Oct. 15 - Heerlen, NL @ Parkstad Limburg Theaters

Sun. Oct. 16 - Leipzig, DE @ Gewandhaus

Wed. Oct. 19 - Antwerp, BE @ Queen Elizabeth Hall - SOLD OUT

Thu. Oct. 20 - Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw - SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 21 - Aarhus, EK @ Musikhuset

Sun. Oct. 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Danish Opera House

Wed. Oct. 26 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

Thu. Nov. 24 - Prague, CZ @ Prague Sounds at Forum Karlin

Sat. Nov. 26 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel - SOLD OUT

Sun. Nov. 27 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

Wed. Apr. 19, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Thu. Apr. 20, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Fri. Apr. 21, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

Sat. Apr. 22, 2023 - Toronto, On @ Massey Hall

Sun. Apr. 23, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ TBA

Wed. Apr. 26, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Chan Centre

Thu. Apr. 27, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount

Fri. Apr. 28, 2023 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Sat. Apr. 29, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

Sun. Apr. 30, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

Thu. July 11, 2024 - London, UK @ Barbican

Fri. July 12, 2024 - London, UK @ Barbican

Sat. July 13, 2024 - London, UK @ Barbican

Sun. July 14, 2022 - London, UK @ Barbican