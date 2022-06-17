Nils Frahm announces new 3-hour album and 2023 tour, shares “Right Right Right”
Electronic composer Nils Frahm will release a new album, Music For Animals, on September 23 on LEITER, the label he recently founded. Spanning three hours across 10 lengthy tracks, it's an ambitious album that was inspired by Erik Satie's concept of "furniture music" that you can leave on while you come and go. “My constant inspiration,” Frahm says, “was something as mesmerizing as watching a great waterfall or the leaves on a tree in a storm. It’s good we have symphonies and music where there’s a development, but a waterfall doesn’t need an Act 1, 2, 3, then an outcome, and nor do the leaves on a tree in a storm. Some people like watching the leaves rustle and the branches move. This record is for them.”
You can listen to the shortest track on the album, "Right Right Right," which pulses along at a mere seven minutes. Check that out below.
Nils has also announced a 2023 tour that includes a Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre on April 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Music For Animals:
1.The Dog With 1000 Faces
2. Mussel Memory
3. Seagull Scene
4. Sheep In Black And White
5. Stepping Stone
6. Briefly
7. Right Right Right
8. World Of Squares
9. Lemon Day
10. Do Dream
Nils Frahm - 2022/2023 Dates
Fri. June 17 - Sydney, AU @ Vivid Live
Sun. June 19 - Hobart, AU @ Dark Mofo Festival
Mon. June 20 - Hobart, AU @ Dark Mofo Festival
Thu. Sept. 22 - Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
Fri. Sept. 23 - Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
Sat. Sept. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
Sat. Oct. 1 - Wien, AT @ Konzerthaus
Sun. Oct. 2 - München, DE @ Isarphilharmonie
Mon. Oct. 10 - Katowice, PL @ NOSPR
Oct. 11 - Wroclaw, PL @ NFM
Fri. Oct. 14 - Brussels, BE @ Nuits Sonores at Bozar
Sat. Oct. 15 - Heerlen, NL @ Parkstad Limburg Theaters
Sun. Oct. 16 - Leipzig, DE @ Gewandhaus
Wed. Oct. 19 - Antwerp, BE @ Queen Elizabeth Hall - SOLD OUT
Thu. Oct. 20 - Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw - SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 21 - Aarhus, EK @ Musikhuset
Sun. Oct. 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Danish Opera House
Wed. Oct. 26 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
Thu. Nov. 24 - Prague, CZ @ Prague Sounds at Forum Karlin
Sat. Nov. 26 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel - SOLD OUT
Sun. Nov. 27 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
Wed. Apr. 19, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
Thu. Apr. 20, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Fri. Apr. 21, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
Sat. Apr. 22, 2023 - Toronto, On @ Massey Hall
Sun. Apr. 23, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ TBA
Wed. Apr. 26, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Chan Centre
Thu. Apr. 27, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount
Fri. Apr. 28, 2023 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Sat. Apr. 29, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
Sun. Apr. 30, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
Thu. July 11, 2024 - London, UK @ Barbican
Fri. July 12, 2024 - London, UK @ Barbican
Sat. July 13, 2024 - London, UK @ Barbican
Sun. July 14, 2022 - London, UK @ Barbican