Nils Frahm preps ‘Old Friends New Friends’ (listen to “All Numbers End”)

Having only recently released an album with F.S. Blum, Nils Frahm will soon be back with Old Friends New Friends on December 3 via LEITER. As the title hints at, this is a collection of rarities and previously unreleased track, all of which are solo piano compositions recorded between 2009 and 2021. Nils says it's “an anatomy of all my ways of thinking musically and playing," adding, "Maybe I could say it’s an album I worked on for twelve years, and finally I have enough material?”

The first released track from the album is the elegant, spare "All Numbers End" and you can listen to that below.

OLD FRIENDS NEW FRIENDS TRACKLIST

1. 4:33 (A Tribute to John Cage)

2. Late

3. Berduxa

4. Rain Take

5. Todo Nada

6. Weddinger Walzer

7. In The Making

8. Further In The Making

9. All Numbers End

10. The Idea Machine

11. Then Patterns

12. Corn

13. New Friend

14. Nils Has A New Piano

15. Acting

16. As A Reminder

17. Iced Wood

18. Strickleiter

19. The Chords

20. The Chords (Broken Down)

21. Forgetmenot

22. Restive

23. Old Friend