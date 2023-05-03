Nils Lofgren announces new LP ft David Crosby, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, more (stream a song)

Singer-songwriter, E Street Band and Crazy Horse member and Nils Lofgren has announced a new solo album, Mountains, which will be out out July 21. “These songs are all born of raw emotion,” Nils shares. “I gave myself permission to share my fear and my anger, my love and my hope, to be open about what I was experiencing without over analyzing or editing the life out of it... The album started as a form of therapy, but it very quickly grew beyond that. It was so freeing to work without any restrictions, to just write whatever came out, and it turned into some of the most inspired work I think I’ve ever made.”

Mountains is full of guests, including his Crazy Horse collaborator Neil Young, the late David Crosby, Cindy Mizelle, Ron Carter, and The Howard Gospel Choir. The record is co-produced by Nils and his wife Amy. The first single from Mountains is Ringo Starr-featuring "Ain't The Truth Enough," a classic country-rock jam. Of the song, Nils explains:

One early desert morning, strong coffee in hand, I tuned my Martin D-35 acoustic gifted to me by the great James Caan (bless you Jimmy) to an open G and said ‘write’! Soon the title and main riff were coming through me… 'ain’t the truth enough!' Lucky me! I felt I had to go deep and with the global war on women, and man’s deadly epidemic of lies and spin for money and power, I imagined a fierce, loving mother and wife dealing with a husband recently home from the insurrection. (Cindy Mizelle added the woman’s voice with great soul and power here) I felt inspired and a day later this special song was done. Not mean spirited, all truth, harsh reality.

Nils plays lap steel, organ, vibraphone, and sings, Ringo drums, Kevin McCormick plays bass, and, as mentioned, Cindy Mizelle adds vocal harmonies to the song. Listen to "Ain't The Truth Enough," and check out the artwork and tracklist for Mountains below.

In addition to the album announcement, Nils Lofgren has also launched his "Rockality" video series today, a collection of 30-40 minute videos in which Nils shares stories from his decades-long tenure in the music world. Episodes will be available for purchase on his website starting on July 21.

Earlier this year Nils was part of All Roads Lead Home, the album by Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young (aka Crazy Horse and Neil Young).

Mountains tracklist

1. Ain't The Truth Enough

2. Only Ticket Out

3. Back In Your Arms

4. Won’t Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)

5. Nothing’s Easy (For Amy)

6. Dream Killer

7. Only Your Smile

8. I Remember Her Name

9. We Better Find It

10. Angel Blues