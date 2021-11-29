Nilüfer Yanya announces 2022 tour
Nilüfer Yanya recently announced her new album PAINLESS (due 3/4 via ATO) and shared the excellent lead single "stabilise," and now she has announced a 2022 North American and Europe/UK tour in support of it. The tour stops in London, Paris, Austin, Nashville, NYC, Chicago, and more.
The NYC show is May 7 at Webster Hall. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (12/3) at 10 AM with presales starting beforehand. All dates are listed below.
Nilüfer Yanya -- 2022 Tour Dates
03/10 - Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
03/12 - Dublin, IE @ Whelans
03/14 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
03/15 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
03/16 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric
03/20 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
03/23 - Munich, DE @ Ampere
03/24 - Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle
03/26 - Berlin, DE @ Säälchen
03/27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
03/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
03/30 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
04/26 - Austin, TX @ Antones
04/28 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
04/30 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
05/01 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/03 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/04 - Philadelphia ,PA @ Underground Arts
05/06 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/09 - Montreal, QUE @ L'Astral
05/10 - Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club
05/12 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/17 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
05/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth
05/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
05/22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom