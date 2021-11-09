Nilüfer Yanya announces new album ‘PAINLESS,’ shares new song “stabilise”

UK artist Nilüfer Yanya will follow her 2019 debut album Miss Universe with her sophomore album PAINLESS on March 4 via ATO (pre-order). First single "stabilise" is out now, and it finds Nilüfer taking her sound in a propulsive math rock-ish direction and sounding even more immediate than she did on her debut.

"I was really thinking about your surroundings and how much they influence or change your perception of things," Nilüfer said in a statement about the song. "A lot of the city is just grey and concrete, there’s no escape." She adds that the video "plays on the central theme in the song of no one coming to save you ever. It’s set in the depths of reality in everyday life where we are the only one’s truly capable of salvaging or losing ourselves. Nothing is out there -both a depressing and reassuring statement (depending on how you look at it). Sometimes you have to dress up as a spy or a rock star and just hope for the best."

Watch the Molly Daniel-directed video below...

Tracklist

1. the dealer

2. L/R

3. shameless

4. stabilise

5. chase me

6. midnight sun

7. trouble

8. try

9. company

10. belong with you

11. the mystic

12. anotherlife