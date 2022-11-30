Nilüfer Yanya announces ‘PAINLESS’ deluxe edition ft remixes by King Krule & Sampha (listen)

Nilüfer Yanya has announced a deluxe edition of her fantastic sophomore LP, PAINLESS, coming on December 14 via ATO Records. Of the update, Nilüfer says, "PAINLESS is going deluxe! I’m honestly so glad so many of you listened to PAINLESS when it first came out 9 months ago so I’m very happy to be able to offer you the deluxe version with two new remixes of 'midnight sun' and my cover of 'rid of me'."

The deluxe edition includes five additional tracks, including her cover of PJ Harvey's "Rid of Me," and two remixes of "midnight sun" by Sampha and King Krule, respectively. Listen to the "midnight sun" remixes and check out the full track list below.

PAINLESS (Deluxe) Tracklisting

1. the dealer

2. L:R

3. shameless

4. stabilise

5. chase me

6. midnight sun

7. trouble

8. try

9. company

10. belong with you

11. the mystic

12. anotherlife

13. shameless (reflects)

14. midnight sun (reflects)

15. chase me (reflects)

16. midnight sun (sampha remix)

17. midnight sun (king krule remix)

18. rid of me