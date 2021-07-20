Nilüfer Yanya announces remix EP ft. Little Dragon, KeiyaA & Kwes (stream a track)

Last year, Nilüfer Yanya followed her highly (and deservedly) acclaimed 2019 debut album Miss Universe with the three-song Feeling Lucky? EP, and today she announced the Feeling Lucky? Remix EP, with remixes of all three of those songs by Little Dragon, KeiyaA, and Kwes. The KeiyaA remix of "Day 7.5093" is out now, and it turns the indie pop original into a sputtering electronic pop song. It's very cool stuff, as you can hear for yourself below. The EP drops August 18 via ATO.

"The soundtrack to your summer has arrived!" Nilüfer says. "I’m a massive fan of all the artists and really honoured they took the time to put their own unique spin on each track. Hope all 3 remixes lift your mood like they have mine."

KeiyaA adds, "It was an incredible challenge to re-harmonize this record using Nilufer’s melodies as my guide," says keiyaA. "Nilufer is an excellent songwriter and I was thrilled to be asked to do this remix."

And here's the original EP to compare: