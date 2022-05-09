Nilüfer Yanya played Webster Hall w/ Tasha, covered PJ Harvey (pics, video, setlist)

Nilüfer Yanya released her fantastic second LP, Painless, in March, and she's been on tour supporting it, having recently kicked off the North American leg with Tasha and Ada Lea. That excellent triple bill hit NYC for a show at Webster Hall on Friday night (5/6). Nilüfer got her set off to a strong start with one of Painless' many highlights, "Midnight Sun," and never let up, playing much of the new album -- "Stabilise" really got the crowd moving -- as well as a few older songs, including "Heavyweight Champion of the Year" and "Same Damn Luck." Like she has throughout this tour, she also covered PJ Harvey's "Dry," which sounded right at home beside her own material. Watch a few fan-taken video clips, and see her setlist, below.

I unfortunately missed Ada Lea, but caught Tasha's dreamy opening set, which included material from her 2021 sophomore album Tell Me What You Miss The Most, and a cover of Angel Olsen's "Stars." See pictures below.

SETLIST: NILÜFER YANYA @ WEBSTER HALL, 5/7/2022

midnight sun

belong with you

chase me

The Unordained

L/R

Rid of Me (PJ Harvey cover)

Baby Luv

Angels

Same Damn Luck

anotherlife

In Your Head

trouble

the dealer

stabilise

Encore:

Crash

Heavyweight Champion of the Year