Nilüfer Yanya shares cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me” (listen)

While on tour earlier this year supporting her fantastic second LP, Painless -- one of our favorite albums of 2022 so far -- Nilüfer Yanya frequently worked a cover of PJ Harvey's classic, raw Rid of Me title track into her sets. She's now shared a studio version of the cover, which you can hear below.

"'Rid of Me' haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me," Nilüfer says. "It comes across defiant, alien and twisted, but it is a perfect song. I actually think it’s very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at."

After playing Desert Daze Festival in Perris, CA, Nilüfer will be on tour in Europe and the UK this fall, including dates supporting Roxy Music. See all dates below.

NILÜFER YANYA: 2022 TOUR

10/1 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival 2022

10/10 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Arena #

10/12 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

10/14 - London, UK @ O2 Arena #

10/19 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Babylon

10/20 - Ankara, Turkey @ Milyon Performance Hall

10/22 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Café

10/23 - Budapest, Hungary @ Turbina Kuulturális Központ

10/25 - Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia^

10/26 - Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv Club^

10/28 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3^

10/29 - Madrid, Spain @ Moby Dick Club^

10/30 - Valencia, Spain @ Loco Club^

11/18 – Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender

# = supporting Roxy Music

^ = supported by Léa Sen

See pictures from Nilüfer's May NYC show at Webster Hall below.