Nina Hagen announces new album, shares cover of country classic “16 Tons”

Nina Hagen, the German punk/post-punk icon with an equally iconic set of pipes, has announced a new album, Unity -- her first in 11 years -- which will be out December 9 via Grönland. The album features collaborations with George Clinton and Jamaican singer Liz Mitchell, and includes forays into dancepop, dirgey industrial, and more, but Nina continues to sound like no one else.

The first single off the album is a cover of Merle Travis' country classic "16 Tons" -- Tennessee Ernie Ford's version went to #1 in 1955 -- which she turns into grimy electro-cabaret. You can watch the video, directed by Sebastian Vogt, below.

Unity:

Shadrack

United Women Of The World

Unity

16 tons

Atomwaffensperrvertrag

Gib Mir Deine Liebe

Venusfliegenfalle

Redemption Day

Geld, Geld, Geld

Die Antwort Weiss Ganz Allein Der Wind

Open My Heart (Dinner Time)

It Doesn`t Matter Now