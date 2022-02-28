Nina Nastasia reissues albums digitally, opening for Mogwai on North American tour

Nina Nastasia hasn't released an album since 2010's Outlaster, but is finally getting back to it. She's signed to Temporary Residence Ltd, who have reissued three of her albums for Fatcat -- 2006's On Leaving, 2007's Jim White collaboration You Follow Me, and Outlaster -- on digital, making them available on streaming services for the first time. Listen to those below.

There's been no word on a new album yet, but Nina will be on the road with Mogwai, opening all dates of their spring North American tour. The NYC stop is April 7 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Nina Nastasia - 2022 Tour Dates (with Mogwai)

Apr 5 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Apr 6 Theater of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

Apr 7 Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

Apr 8 Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

Apr 9 Corona Theatre, Montreal, QC

Apr 11 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Apr 12 Metro, Chicago, IL

Apr 13 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Apr 14 Waiting Room, Omaha, NE

Apr 15 Gothic Theater, Englewood, CO

Apr 18 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

Apr 19 The Showbox, Seattle, WA

Apr 20 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Apr 22 The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

Apr 23 The Fonda Theater, Los Angeles, CA

Apr 24 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA