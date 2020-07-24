Nine-day Jerry Garcia celebration livestream happening in August w/ live performances, storytelling, more

The life and music of The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia will be celebrated with a nine-day livestream event titled Daze Between, happening August 1-9. Presented by The Rex Foundation and The Jerry Garcia Family, Daze Between both celebrates Garcia's birthday (August 1, 1942) and as marks the 25th anniversary of Garcia's passing (August 5, 1995), and will feature new and archival performances, as well as storytelling.

Archival performances include: The Grateful Dead, Dead & Company, Bob Weir & The Campfire Band, The Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Band, and The Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Acoustic Band. There will also be a screening of Move Me Brightly, featuring Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Jeff Chimenti, Donna Jean Godchaux, Neal Casal, Joe Russo, Jon Graboff, Mike Gordon, Jim Lauderdale, Adam McDougall, Jason Roberts, Harper Simon, Josh Kaufman, Sam Cohen, Jonathan Wilson, Cass McCombs, Chris Tomson, Craig Finn, and Tad Kubler.

Three will also be new and archival sets, and storytelling, from artists including: Amos Lee, Dark Star Orchestra, David Grisman, Del McCoury Band, Graham Nash, Hiss Golden Messenger, Hot Tuna, Jackie Greene, Jason Crosby, Lettuce ft. Melvin Seals, Marco Benevento, Midnight North, Molly Tuttle, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band and many more.

Daze Between kicks off with "Rock My Soul," a day-long celebration of Jerry Garcia's birthday on August 1, and there will also be an online auction of iconic Grateful Dead memorabilia including a guitar signed by Bob Weir, copies of Jay Blakesberg’s books of photography, a complete set of Jerry Garcia-inspired posters by Chuck Sperry and more.

You'll be able to watch Daze Between on Nugs.net, and the Grateful Dead's Facebook and Youtube. Head to the Daze Between website for more info. Check out the announced Daze Between lineup in the poster below.

Related: Earlier this month the Workingman's Dead studio tapes were released for the album's 50th anniversary. And the official Grateful Dead Nike sneaks are out now.

To hold you over till Between Daze starts, Grateful Dead continue their weekly stream of previous concerts and Q&A series, "Shakedown Stream" Friday nights at 8 PM ET on YouTube.

You can watch 5 Grateful Dead concert videos as picked by Concert Joe (who was at them), and read our Grateful Dead Studio Albums Ranked Worst to Best list.

--