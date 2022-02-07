Nine Inch Nails announce 2022 tour dates, playing Cleveland w/ Ministry & Nitzer Ebb

After cancelling all their 2021 shows due to Covid, Nine Inch Nails have now announced 2022 tour dates, including two nights at Red Rocks, Berkeley's Greek Theatre, festivals stops at Atlanta's Shaky Knees and Primavera Sound LA, and more. The last show on their current schedule is at Cleveland's Blossom Music Center on September 24 which has a cool, very 1990 undercard with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb also on the bill. Openers for the other headline dates have yet to be announced. Stay tuned.

Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

NINE INCH NAILS - 2022 TOUR DATES

4/28 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

4/30 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

5/1 Franklin, TN First Bank Amphitheater

6/24 France Hellfest

9/2 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/3 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/7 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

9/9 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/11 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

9/15 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater

9/16-18 Los Angeles, CA Primavera Sound

9/24 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center with special guests Ministry & Nitzer Ebb