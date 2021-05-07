Nine Inch Nails announce “only headline shows of 2021″ with Pixies

Nine Inch Nails have announced what they say will be their only headlining shows of the year. They'll play two shows at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH on September 21 and 23, with Pixies supporting them. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 AM ET, and presales are happening now.

"Nine Inch Nails return to Cleveland for the first time since the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," they write. "Visit the R+RHOF museum display and see the only NIN headline shows of 2021."

Meanwhile, NIN just released a killer new collaborative track with HEALTH, "Isn't Everyone." We also have two of their albums, Pretty Hate Machine and the Broken EP (which comes with a bonus 7") for sale in our store, as well as HEALTH's album of collaborations on limited-edition translucent red vinyl.