Nine Inch Nails cancel all 2021 shows due to COVID

Nine Inch Nails were scheduled to return to the road with a couple of headlining shows in September, with Pixies at Cleveland, OH's Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, along with some festival dates, including Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Welcome to Rockville. They've now cancelled all of their live appearances for the year. A statement from the band reads:

It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year. When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right. Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information.

Riot Fest has yet to comment, but Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville both write that they will be announcing replacements soon. Stay tuned. UPDATE: Slipknot will replace NIN at Riot Fest, and they've added Morrissey, curating a pre-show on Thursday, too.

Get Nine Inch Nails vinyl, including Pretty Hate Machine and the Broken EP with 7", in the BV store.

See pictures of Nine Inch Nails' 2018 Chicago show at Aragon Ballroom below.