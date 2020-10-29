Nine Inch Nails endorse Joe Biden: “We are gravely concerned about the future of our country”

Not only have Nine Inch Nails just released some high-concept facemasks, they've also taken a stand against Trump and for Planned Parenthood in a new social media post. They write:

Warning: two political posts to follow.

We are gravely concerned about the future of our country (and the world) and therefore will be voting for and supporting Joe Biden and Democrats down the ticket.

Voting shapes our lives & has lasting effects. This election will determine our health, rights & future. NIN have joined almost 200 artists in Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund initiative, encouraging everyone to make a plan to vote & be heard. Text PLAN to 22422 #WeNeedEveryVoice

Thank you. Return to your regularly scheduled anxiety!