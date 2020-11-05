Nine Inch Nails members talk Rock Hall induction

Nine Inch Nails are among the artists being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (11/7), and ahead of that members have shared their thoughts on being honored, along with photos from their years in the band. Atticus Ross, Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini, Ilan Rubin, Chris Vrenna, and Danny Lohner have all shared statements, and you can read those below, and see the photos on nin.com.

To hear more from NIN about their 30 years as a band, they're also taking part in a pre-induction conversation at Friday, November 6 at 2 PM ET (11 AM PT), streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Trent Reznor will join Atticus, Robin, Alessandro, Ilan, Chris, and Danny for the talk, which will be hosted by journalist and director David Farrier.

The induction ceremony special airs on November 7 at 8 PM ET on HBO, and in more related news, St. Vincent and Jehnny Beth just paid tribute to NIN by covering The Downward Spiral tracks "Piggy" and "Closer," respectively.

As for NIN, they put new facemasks up for sale recently, featuring "interchangeable messages for uncertain times." Trent also endorsed Joe Biden in the US presidential election.

ALESSANDRO CORTINI:

Since joining Trent and NIN, my life as a musician has accelerated in unexpected ways and has provided an incredibly unique creative journey. Thanks to Trent’s knack for finding talent and encouraging all of us to push boundaries, I am very proud to be a member of the current band and team at large. Initially our commonality was the love for the music but after years of working together, we have become more than family. This marks my 16th year as a band member. The induction to the Rock n Roll HoF is an incredible honor and reinforces the belief that I have been part of something truly special. I am forever thankful to Trent, Atticus, Ilan, Robin, management and the crew that has supported us through thick and thin.

ROBIN FINCK:

Thanks Rock Hall, and to all who voted, for inducting Nine Inch Nails this year. I am forever grateful to the NIN Universe of music, of band and crew, of fans, and of course to TR. NIN has provided to me endless opportunities to experience this gorgeous world in ways a shy, gangly kid from Georgia never knew to dream of. Most of all it provided a space where that kid would fast grow to vibrantly connect with throngs of fiery individuals, in their hometowns, around the planet, to thrash and sway and to relate. Twists of people, red-faced and heaving, screaming songs at us. I don’t take any of it for granted.

DANNY LOHNER:

In 1993, while still in my early 20’s, I joined my favorite band – Nine Inch Nails. Now it’s 2020, I’m just a few months shy of 50 years old, and I’ve been given the surreal honor of joining Trent and the boys in their induction into the RnR Hall Of Fame. All these years later, I still can’t believe my luck….

ATTICUS ROSS:

2001: A Space Odyssey is one of my all time favorite films. Stepping into the control room at Nothing Studios at the beginning of that very year was, for me, something akin to the Stargate Sequence in the movie. This was where The Fragile was created, a record I’d obsessively listened to for the prior 18 months, it was the room I had mythologized into the spiritual home of Nine Inch Nails and the musician I most admired – Trent Reznor. Close to twenty years later I’m still obsessively listening to NIN, though from a different vantage point, and Trent remains the musician I most admire. Nothing Studios has moved many times since 2001, and I have been lucky enough to move with it. Year after year we’ve toiled, unraveling life and music, whether that be in a fancy control room, the back of the bus, or a converted bedroom – what’s kept things exciting is the voyage of discovery. The further one sails the more there is to discover. To me that is the essence of NIN – so many bands have a formula but Nine Inch Nails is defined by not having one. An aesthetic, yes – but not a formula. From 1989 to present day every release or tour breaks down a new door. Fashion is transitory, but passion, authenticity and honesty are not. Never one to make plans, it is with a deep sense of gratitude I look back on the last two decades – the friends I have made, the amazing bandmates I stand beside and most importantly the music. If ‘work’ is the opportunity to spend everyday doing the thing I love most with my closest friend I’m left with little to complain of (though I excel at complaining). The Induction into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an immense and unexpected honor. I’m incredibly thankful to all those who made it possible – everyone in the NIN galaxy, every fan who, like me, has leant on the songs to get them through, everyone at silva artist management and especially my wife and family. A crowning achievement for the band, no doubt, but not a finale. Trent shows no sign of slowing down and in the world of NIN the best may still be yet to come.

ILAN RUBIN:

The invitation to play with Nine Inch Nails is what I always see as the turning point in my life and career. The uncompromising drive, creativity, and quest for perfection were immediately evident, and I knew that this was the band for me. I’ve always been grateful to Trent and co. for having taken the chance on a then 20-year-old, and I feel an immense sense of pride looking back on the countless shows and hours spent playing the music. The songs have unquestionably stood the test of time, and bringing those pieces to life, night after night, city after city, for crowds with endless enthusiasm has been nothing but an honor. And as far as honors go, I’m proud to say I now have something in common with so many of my heroes who have been inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall Of Fame, as well. Never did I think I would reach this feat, let alone at the age of 32. I owe it to Trent Reznor, our friends and bandmates, my family, and of the course the Hall Of Fame itself. Thank you all so much.

