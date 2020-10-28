Nine Inch Nails, St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Bikini Kill & more sign new Planned Parenthood ad campaign

In the wake of Amy Coney Barrett's rushed appointment to the Supreme Court, which happened, for the first time in 151 years, with zero votes in favor from the minority party, Planned Parenthood has launched a new ad campaign to emphasize the importance of voting in this election. "We Need Every Voice" is running as a full-page ad in the newspapers of six key states for next week's election, including the Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, Tampa Bay Times, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Austin American Statesman, and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Its message is signed by over 200 artists, including Adam Horovitz, Adia Victoroia, Alam Palomo of Neon Indian, Alex Skolnick, Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff, Amanda Palmer, Andra Day, Andre 3000, Angel Olsen, Ani DiFranco, Ashanti, Baroness, Beach House, Becca Mancari, Beck, Best Coast, Big Freedia, Big Thief, Bikini Kill, Billie Eilish, Black Thought, Blood Orange, Bon Iver, Bright Eyes, Broken Social Scene, Bully, Calexico, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cate le Bon, Ceremony, Chris Thile, Claud, clipping., Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Wedren, David Yow, Dean & Britta, Death Cab for Cutie, Devendra Banhart, Dorian Electra, Emmylou Harris, First Aid Kit, Fleet Foxes, Flock of Dimes, Foo Fighters, Future Islands, G-Eazy, Gaby Moreno, Grace Potter, Haim, Hot Snakes, Jeff Rosenstock, Jenny Lewis, Jehnny Beth, Jimmy Eat World, Julien Baker, Kacey Musgraves, Karen Elson, Keith Morris, Kim Gordon, Knocked Loose, L7, Laetitia Tamoko of Vagabon, Laurie Anderson, Lindsey Buckingham, Loma, Lykke Li, Mandy Moore, Margo Price, Michael Stipe, Michelle Branch, Mike D, Mudhoney, My Morning Jacket, Mykki Blanco, Neko Case, Nine Inch Nails, Norah Jones, Perfume Genius, Perry and Etty Lau Farrell, Phoebe Bridgers, Pinegrove, Pissed Jeans, Pom Pom Squad, Portugal. The Man, Princess Nokia, PUP, Queens of the Stone Age, Questlove, Real Estate, Resistance Revival Chorus, Rhiannon Giddens, SABA, Sad13, Seth Jabour of Les Savy Fav, Sharon Van Etten, Shearwater, Sia, Silversun Pickups, Skullcrusher, Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Speedy Ortiz, Spoon, Squirrel Flower, St. Vincent, Sunflower Bean, Syd Butler of Les Savy Fav, Tegan and Sara, Tenacious D, The B-52s, The Bird and the Bee, The Breeders, The Decemberists, The Distillers, The Head and the Heart, The Kills, The Magnetic Fields, The New Pornographers, The Postal Service, The Roots, Tune-Yards, Turnstile, Uniform, U.S. Girls, Weezer, Weyes Blood, White Reaper, and more. Read it in full below.

"Everything is on the line with this election," Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson says. "Voters across the country understand that we need leaders who will fight to protect our rights and access to health care in every branch of government - that's why tens of millions of Americans have already cast their ballots by mail or in person in states with early voting. As we face a Supreme Court that now poses an even greater threat to people's health care access and reproductive rights, we know there is power in exercising our right to vote. We are proud to partner with musicians for 'We Need Every Voice' to mobilize more people to use their voices and their votes to help elect leaders that will protect our futures, our health, our rights and our freedoms."