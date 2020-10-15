Nine Inch Nails, The Killers & more appearing on ‘Song Exploder’s 2nd Netflix volume

Hrishikesh Hirway's Song Exploder podcast made its debut as a Netflix documentary series earlier this month, with its first volume delving into the creation of R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion," Alicia Keys' "3 Hour Drive," Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton track "Wait for It," and Ty Dolla $ign's "LA." Now the series' second volume has been announced, too. It's set to come out on December 15, and will feature Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt," The Killers' "When You Were Young," Dua Lipa's "Love Again," and Natalia Lafourcade's "Hasta La Raíz."

"I first interviewed Trent Reznor for a Nine Inch Nails episode of the podcast back in 2017," Hirway says, "and afterwards, as I was packing up my microphone and laptop, he asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about making this into a TV show?’ It was just a glimmer of an idea back then. I'm so excited that it’s come to life, and I get to share four more episodes of the series with these beloved artists. They're all so different from one another in terms of sound and background, and I can't wait for people to see and hear their stories, and the unique path they each took to create these songs.”

Speaking of Dua Lipa, Song Exploder took a look at her song "Levitating" for their October 7 episode, which you can stream below.