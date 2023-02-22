Nipsey Hussle’s killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

Eric R. Holder Jr. has been sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for the 2019 killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle. Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II made the ruling today (2/22) after hearing testimony from witnesses for defense and prosecution as to Holder's struggles with mental illness, and Hussle's stature in the community. Holder had been found guilty of first-degree murder in July 2022, and the sentencing has been delayed multiple times.

“I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder’ mental health,” said Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II (via the Associated Press). “I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two.”

Holder was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder, 25 years for a firearm sentencing enhancement, and 10 years for assault with a firearm.