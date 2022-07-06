Nipsey Hussle’s shooter found guilty of murder

Eric R. Holder Jr. has been found guilty in the first-degree murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle, over three years since the shooting. The New York Times reports:

At trial, prosecutors described the gunman as an embittered acquaintance who had belonged to the same street gang as Hussle but felt disrespected by him during a brief parking-lot run-in.

That Mr. Holder pulled the trigger was not in dispute in court, with his own public defender and multiple eyewitnesses identifying him in testimony and security footage as the assailant who fired toward Hussle with two handguns, hitting the rapper at least 10 times before kicking him in the head.