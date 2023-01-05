Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes, Slick Rick & more receiving Lifetime Achievement Grammys

The Grammys have announced the 2023 recipients of their LIfetime Achievement award. Those are: Nirvana, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick, The Supremes, Bobby McFerrin, and Ann Wilson & Nancy Wilson of Heart.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards are part of The Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards which will be given out February 4 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. (That's the day before the main Grammy Awards ceremony.) Also part of the Special Merit Awards are the Trustees Award, Technical GRAMMY Award, and Best Song For Social Change Award.

Nominees for Best Song For Social Change, which is a new award for 2023, are Jeff Coffin's "Between Dreaming And Joy," DOMi & JD Beck's "Not Tight," Grant Geissman's "Blooz," Brad Mehldau's "Jacob's Ladder," and Snarky Puppy's "Empire Central."

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be given out February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with returning host Trevor Noah. All nominees are here.