Nirvana’s ‘Bleach’ gets exclusive “Blew” (blue) edition cassette reissue, limited to 1989 copies

On Valentine's Day, online cassette store Tapehead City released an exclusive, limited "Love Buzz Red" edition of Nirvana's 1989 debut album Bleach. It not surprisingly sold out quickly, but today they launched the punnily titled "Blew" edition on blue cassettes, this time limited to 1989 copies. The announcement is timed with the anniversary of Nirvana's last-ever show, which happened on March 1, 1994. The product description reads:

"Bleach" was the debut album from Nirvana released on June 15, 1989, by Sub Pop records. "Blew" was the first song on the album and one of the few songs Nirvana would continue to play on tour. "Blew" was also the 2nd to last song Nirvana ever played at their final show March 1st 1994.

The Bleach version of "Blew" was accidentally recorded one step lower than the band had intended, which contributed to what Nirvana biographer Michael Azerrad called its "extraordinarily heavy sound." Not realizing that they had already tuned to their favored Drop D tuning, the band tuned further down to Drop C on the first day of the sessions and recorded several songs in that tuning. As bassist Krist Novoselic recalled in a 2009 Seattle Times article, "we came back the next day and decided the idea wasn’t so hot, and we recorded over most of it with things tuned back up a little. In fact, 'Blew,' with that growly bass, is the only survivor of that experiment."Novoselic also said that "Blew" was perhaps his favorite song on Bleach "because it has a groove, and again, it’s the sole survivor of the Doom Pop experiment.

Kurt Cobain died 27 years ago at age 27 which means he's been dead for as long as he's been alive. A sad and eerie fact. In homage of Kurt, his songs and the day Nirvana played their final show we bring you the "BLEW" edition, exclusively available at Tapehead City!