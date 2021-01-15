Nirvana’s ‘Bleach’ getting “Love Buzz Red” cassette reissue for Valentine’s Day

For this year's Valentine's Day, online cassette store Tapehead City is releasing an exclusive "Love Buzz Red' edition of Nirvana's 1989 debut album Bleach (limited to 500 copies). They write:

"Bleach" was the debut album from Nirvana released on June 15, 1989, by Sub Pop records and Love Buzz was their first single. Kurt Cobain died 27 years ago at age 27. In homage of Kurt and this historic album we bring you Nirvana "Bleach" Love Buzz red edition for Valentine's Day (FEB 14 2021). Limited to 500 copies, exclusively available at Tapehead City!

You can pre-order it for that special Nirvana-obsessed someone, and check out a few more photos of the tape and the inlay below.

