Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ getting 30th anniversary reissue w/ 70 unreleased live recordings

Nirvana's pivotal, absolutely classic 1991 album, Nevermind, is about to turn 30, and to celebrate, it's getting a range of special 30th anniversary editions, with a total of 94 audio and video tracks, 70 of which were previously unreleased. Due out on starting on November 12 via Geffen/UMe, the multi-format reissues range from Super Deluxe Editions to standard digital/CD and single disc vinyl with bonus 7". All formats will include a newly remastered edition of the album from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit. Pre-order them HERE.

The Super Deluxe editions will include full set recordings of four of Nirvana's shows: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992). That's available as an 8LP set, including the bonus 7" with "Endless, Nameless" on the A-side and "Even In His Youth" and "Aneurysm" on the flip, and as a 5 CD/Blu-ray set which features a full concert video of Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands with remastered audio and HD video.

To go with the announcement, they've shared a 1991 live video of "Breed" from Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Watch that below.

Tracklists for the Super Deluxe LP edition are also below. Pre-order four different editions HERE.

