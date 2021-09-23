Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ getting 30th anniversary reissue w/ 70 unreleased live recordings
Nirvana's pivotal, absolutely classic 1991 album, Nevermind, is about to turn 30, and to celebrate, it's getting a range of special 30th anniversary editions, with a total of 94 audio and video tracks, 70 of which were previously unreleased. Due out on starting on November 12 via Geffen/UMe, the multi-format reissues range from Super Deluxe Editions to standard digital/CD and single disc vinyl with bonus 7". All formats will include a newly remastered edition of the album from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit. Pre-order them HERE.
The Super Deluxe editions will include full set recordings of four of Nirvana's shows: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992). That's available as an 8LP set, including the bonus 7" with "Endless, Nameless" on the A-side and "Even In His Youth" and "Aneurysm" on the flip, and as a 5 CD/Blu-ray set which features a full concert video of Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands with remastered audio and HD video.
To go with the announcement, they've shared a 1991 live video of "Breed" from Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Watch that below.
Tracklists for the Super Deluxe LP edition are also below. Pre-order four different editions HERE.
LP 1 - Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)
A1. Smells Like Teen Spirit
A2. In Bloom
A3. Come As You Are
A4. Breed
A5. Lithium
A6. Polly
B1. Territorial Pissings
B2. Drain You
B3. Lounge Act
B4. Stay Away
B5. On A Plain
B6. Something In The Way
LP 2 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)
A1. Drain You*
A2. Aneurysm*
A3. School
A4. Floyd The Barber*
B1. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
B2. About A Girl*
B3. Polly*
B4. Lithium
LP 3 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991) (continued)
A1. Sliver*
A2. Breed
A3. Come As You Are*
A4. Been A Son
A5. Negative Creep*
B1. On A Plain*
B2. Blew
B3. Love Buzz*
B4. Territorial Pissings*
LP 4 - Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O'Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)
A1. Drain You
A2. Aneurysm
A3. School*
A4. Floyd The Barber*
A5. Smells Like Teen Spirit
A6. About A Girl*
B1. Polly
B2. Sliver
B3. Breed*
B4. Come As You Are*
B5. Lithium*
B6. Territorial Pissings*
LP 5 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*
A1. Aneurysm
A2. Drain You
A3. School
A4. Sliver
B1. About A Girl
B2. Come As You Are
B3. Lithium
B4. Breed
B5. Polly
LP 6 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)* (continued)
A1. Lounge Act
A2. In Bloom
A3. Love Buzz
A4. Smells Like Teen Spirit
B1. Feedback Jam
B2. Negative Creep
B3. On A Plain
B4. Blew
LP 7 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*
A1. Negative Creep
A2. Been A Son
A3. On A Plain
A4. Blew
A5. Come As You Are
B1. Lithium
B2. Breed
B3. Sliver
B4. Drain You
LP 8 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)* (continued)
A1. About A Girl
A2. School
A3. Aneurysm
A4. Love Buzz
B1. Polly
B2. Territorial Pissings
B3. Smells Like Teen Spirit
7"
A1. Endless, Nameless
B1. Even In His Youth
B2. Aneurysm