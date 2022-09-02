Nisa shares “Affection” from new EP, playing NYC show with Doll Spirit Vessel

Brooklyn-based musician Nisa Lumaj is releasing a new EP as Nisa, Exaggerate, due out September 30 via Hit the North Records and produced by Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes, My Idea). Nisa cites Frou Frou as a major influence on the project, saying, "I had a bit of a personal reckoning last year that resulted in writing a lot of experimental pop music. Some of these songs began to flourish because I was lyrically all over the place. I started sorting them all out into moments where I felt I was connecting with myself and figuring out ways to communicate. Sometimes I feel like I emotionally have trouble sitting in the present moment. This EP was about wanting to will myself into the present and, like, feel things."

The EP's title track came out in August, and now she's shared "Affection," another electropop gem. "'Affection' focuses on the importance of tenderness," Nisa says. "Nate and I wanted the production to feel understated yet shimmery in order to communicate the power of nonverbal cues and little acts of care." Stream both tracks below.

Nisa has a hometown Brooklyn show coming up at Baby's All Right on October 4. It's with Doll Spirit Vessel and Shallow Alcove, and tickets are on sale now.

NISA - EXAGGERATE EP

1. Nothing

2. Exaggerate

3. Affection

4. Sever