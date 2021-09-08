Nitzer Ebb announce North American fall tour

Industrial/EBM greats Nitzer Ebb have announced a North American fall tour. This will be a full band tour, with founding members Douglas McCarthy and Bon Harris along with David Gooday and Simon Granger. Dates begin November 4 in Portland and continue with shows in Seattle, Vancouver, Detroit, Toronto, Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, Palm Beach, Baltimore, Philly, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Tampa and Houston. There's a European tour on the horizon as well, and all dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Elsewhere on 11/24 (tickets) and the L.A. show is at The Belasco Theater on 11/26 (tickets).

NITZER EBB - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Thu, NOV 4 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

Fri, NOV 5 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

Sat, NOV 6 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, Canada

Wed, NOV 10 - Saint Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

Fri, NOV 12 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Canada

Sat, NOV 13 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

Tue, NOV 16 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

Thu, NOV 18 - Metro Chicago - Chicago, IL

Fri, NOV 19 - Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL

Sat, NOV 20 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Sun, NOV 21 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Wed, NOV 24 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY

Fri, NOV 26 - The Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Sun, NOV 28 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Wed, DEC 1 - Mohawk Austin - Austin, TX

Thu, DEC 2 - Trees - Dallas, TX

Fri, DEC 3 - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TX

Sat, DEC 4 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Sun, DEC 5 - Numbers Night Club - Houston, TX

Wed, DEC 8 - Kalmarsalen - Kalmar, Sweden

Fri, DEC 10 - MEETFACTORY - Prague, Czech Republic

Sat, DEC 11 - X-tra - Zurich, Switzerland

Thu, DEC 16 - Tabačka Kulturfabrik - Košice I, Slovakia

Sat, DEC 18 - Scene Vienna - Vienna, Austria

Sun, DEC 19 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

Tue, DEC 21 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

Sat, JUN 25, 2022 - Sinner's Day Special 2022 - Oostende, Belgium

Sat, AUG 6, 2022 - M'era Luna 2022 Hildesheim, Germany