Nitzer Ebb announce North American fall tour
Industrial/EBM greats Nitzer Ebb have announced a North American fall tour. This will be a full band tour, with founding members Douglas McCarthy and Bon Harris along with David Gooday and Simon Granger. Dates begin November 4 in Portland and continue with shows in Seattle, Vancouver, Detroit, Toronto, Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, Palm Beach, Baltimore, Philly, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Tampa and Houston. There's a European tour on the horizon as well, and all dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Elsewhere on 11/24 (tickets) and the L.A. show is at The Belasco Theater on 11/26 (tickets).
NITZER EBB - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES
Thu, NOV 4 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR
Fri, NOV 5 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
Sat, NOV 6 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, Canada
Wed, NOV 10 - Saint Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI
Fri, NOV 12 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Canada
Sat, NOV 13 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO
Tue, NOV 16 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI
Thu, NOV 18 - Metro Chicago - Chicago, IL
Fri, NOV 19 - Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL
Sat, NOV 20 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
Sun, NOV 21 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA
Wed, NOV 24 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY
Fri, NOV 26 - The Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA
Sun, NOV 28 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA
Wed, DEC 1 - Mohawk Austin - Austin, TX
Thu, DEC 2 - Trees - Dallas, TX
Fri, DEC 3 - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TX
Sat, DEC 4 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL
Sun, DEC 5 - Numbers Night Club - Houston, TX
Wed, DEC 8 - Kalmarsalen - Kalmar, Sweden
Fri, DEC 10 - MEETFACTORY - Prague, Czech Republic
Sat, DEC 11 - X-tra - Zurich, Switzerland
Thu, DEC 16 - Tabačka Kulturfabrik - Košice I, Slovakia
Sat, DEC 18 - Scene Vienna - Vienna, Austria
Sun, DEC 19 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary
Tue, DEC 21 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
Sat, JUN 25, 2022 - Sinner's Day Special 2022 - Oostende, Belgium
Sat, AUG 6, 2022 - M'era Luna 2022 Hildesheim, Germany