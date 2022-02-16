NJ blackened death metallers Hath prep new LP (stream “Name Them Yet Build No Monument”)

NJ blackened death metallers Hath are releasing their sophomore album All That Was Promised on March 4 via Willowtip Records (pre-order). "All That Was Promised was our first time writing as a 4-piece, and we feel like we've further developed who we are as a band," they said in a statement. "We set out to expand on what we did on our previous releases, experimenting with more varied sounds and new ideas, but we wanted this record to be more direct and cohesive. In the end, we ended up with an album that's darker and more punishing than we expected. It's important to us to grow and learn, but without losing sight of what we do best. The content on this album is more personal and introspective, with songs about enduring change and all the promises made to us in life, broken and otherwise."

Hath recently put out the singles "Kenosis" and "Lithopaedic," and we're now premiering closing track "Name Them Yet Build No Monument," a nearly-seven-minute song that makes enough twists and turns to earn its lengthy running time. It opens up as blackened death metal rager, but ends up in more psychedelic, atmospheric territory, and there's a lot of other stuff in between. "This one's got a fierce start, trudging stomps, some screaming about becoming accustomed to unhealthy escapism, and the somber ending felt like the perfect way to close out the record," the band tells us. Listen and watch the visualizer below.