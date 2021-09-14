NJ emo band Suntitle prep new album ‘In A Dream’ (stream “Burning Down A Denny’s”)

NJ's Suntitle make big, anthemic, alt-rock-infused post-hardcore in the vein of Superheaven, Balance & Composure, Basement, etc, and that sounds up your alley, you'll probably want to hear their upcoming LP In A Dream, due November 12 via Know Hope Records (pre-orders will be up soon). We're premiering lead single "Burning Down A Denny's," which gives you a great feel for what this band is about and serves as a promising first taste. Vocalist/Guitarist Joe McGarvery says, "I wrote the lyrics 'I just want to be loved, put a knife in my hand, tell me who I should stab' after watching the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It's loosely based on the Sharon Tate murders...wanting to be a flower in your sun felt very Manson like but it also doubles as a basic human need to be desired. The desire to love and be loved." Listen below.

Suntitle also have upcoming shows, including one in their home state at Asbury Park's Bond Street Bar on October 10. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Impermanence

2. Burning Down a Denny's

3. Royal Blue

4. Selfish

5. Hole

6. Mile Marker

7. Heavens Gate

8. Sway

9. Somo

10. Church Bells

Suntitle -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/29 Charlotte, NC - The Milestone

10/1 Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

10/2 Jensen Beach, FL - Tako Tiki

10/4 Cincinnati, OH - TBA

10/5 Toledo, OH - Holland Haus

10/6 Cleveland, OH -Bird House

10/7 Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

10/8 Richmond, VA - Canal Club

10/10 Asbury Park, NJ - Bond Street Bar