NJ man arrested after allegedly throwing phone at Bebe Rexha at her Pier 17 show

27 year old NJ resident Nicolas Malvagna has been arrested after allegedly throwing a cell phone at Bebe Rexha during her Sunday night (6/18) set at The Rooftop at Pier 17, Rolling Stone reports. TMZ says that Rexha needed three stitches after the incident, which was captured on video by attendees. She also posted pictures of the wound on Instagram with the caption, "Im good."

According to The Manhattan District Attorney office, Malvagna confessed to throwing the phone, and said, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny." He was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.