NJ punks Latewaves prep debut LP, produced by I Am The Avalanche members (watch a video)

Asbury Park's Latewaves have an EP and some singles dating back to 2017, and now they're set to release their debut full-length album, Hell To Pay, on June 4 via Know Hope Records (pre-order). The album was produced by Movielife/I Am The Avalanche frontman Vinnie Caruana and his IATA bandmate Brett Romnes (the latter of whom also handled recording, engineering, and mixing), and the grunge/punk/emo hybrid of new single "Extra Pale" is cut from a similar cloth as I Am The Avalanche. I'd also say it's recommended if you like The Menzingers, Restorations, Save Face, and other bands in that realm of anthemic punk, and like all of those bands, Latewaves really swing for the fences.

We're premiering the video for "Extra Pale." Check that out, alongside Latewaves' 2019 single "Acting Out" (which will also appear on the new album), below.

Tracklist

1. Extra Pale

2. Stroke of Luck

3. Enough is Enough

4. Sympathy (and Validation)

5. I'm Alright

6. Guaranteed Burnouts

7. Send Me to the Moon

8. Too Much

9. Almost Famous

10. Acting Out

11. Hell to Pay