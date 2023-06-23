NJ ska-punks Thirsty Guys surprise-release new LP ‘…Out to Lunch!’

Thirsty Guys, the New Brunswick, NJ ska-punk band that shares members with The Best of the Worst, have just surprise-released a new album on Bad Time Records. It's called ...Out To Lunch!, which also happens to be the name of the classic Eric Dolphy album whose artwork Bad Time Records paid homage to on their The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Vol. 2 comp. It's got 12 tracks of ripping ska-punk with great hooks, great horns, and a lot of raw energy. If you like ska-punk of any kind, it's hard to imagine not liking this record. Check it out below.

Thirsty Guys were also added to the Asbury Park stop of the Bad Time Records Tour, which happens on June 29 at House of Independents. They also play the Bad Time Turns 5 fest in Baltimore on September 9 and The Fest in Gainesville.

The Bad Time Tour also hits Brooklyn Monarch on July 1 with We Are The Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, and Bad Operation (but no Thirsty Guys on that one).