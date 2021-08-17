NJ/Philly emo band Out of Service return with cathartic new song “Shelter”

NJ/Philly emo band Out of Service are set to return this week with their first new single since 2019's very good Burden, "Shelter." It officially comes out on Wednesday (8/18) via their new label home, Enjoy The Ride Records, (pre-save), but we're premiering an early stream of it right here.

The song hearkens back to that period in the mid 2000s when bands started mixing melodramatic emo, roaring post-hardcore, and widescreen alternative rock, and Out of Service really know how to do justice that sound and put a fresh spin on it. Mike Capuano has a soaring voice that can sound clean and gritty all at once, and it's the perfect vessel for the song's anthemic hook, which sticks with you on first listen.

The band says, "We couldn’t be more excited to be releasing 'Shelter' and announcing our new relationship with Enjoy the Ride Records today — both have been a long time coming. The timing for us and ETR to cross paths was perfect. We were deep into the process of writing and recording songs for a new album. 'Shelter' was born out of that process, and like nearly everything over the last year, went through a tremendous amount of change to become the song we released today. We decided to completely self-record the song so that our first release on ETR would be something truly personal. We are just happy to finally share it with the world to mark the start of this new chapter for our band."