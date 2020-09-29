NJ’s Count Basie Center opening The Vogel in October

Red Bank, NJ's Count Basie Center for the Arts had been set to open a new venue in June, The Vogel, but had to delay due to the pandemic. With Governor Murphy allowing indoor NJ venues to reopen with limited capacity and social distancing measures in place, however, they are moving forward, and The Vogel will open its doors in October.

The 20,000 sq. ft. performance space can hold 800 concertgoers during normal times, but under current COVID safety rules can host no more than 150 patrons, and all events are seated. The Vogel has yet to announce its schedule, but they say it will include "everything from cabaret-style jazz performances to up-and coming artists and comedians."

“The Vogel represents four years of imagining how a new performance space could complement our historic theater,” Adam Philipson, president and CEO of the Basie Center, said in a statement.

You can check out pictures of The Vogel, watch a "sizzle reel" video, and read the safety guidelines The Vogel will be following, below.

THE VOGEL - COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES:

• Initial shows will be seated, with tables sold in “Table For Two,” “Table For Four” and “Table For Six” configurations only.

• Tables will be positioned 6’ apart, with the front row of tables 12’ from the performers. • Only 150 seats will be available for performances at this time.

• Drinks and concessions will be sold tableside; i.e.: no lining up at bars.

• Patrons must wear masks at all times while inside The Vogel, with exception to eating or drinking. • Patrons will be expected to abide by social distancing norms while attending events at The Vogel. • Temperatures will be taken at the door. Patrons with a body temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter. A refund will be issued.

• Fans must remain seated at their purchased table.

• For nights with two shows, entry for the second show will begin once the previous crowd is cleared and the venue is cleaned / sanitized.

• Restrooms will be limited to two (2) patrons at a time.

• Tables will not be permitted to be split and resold. Patrons holding resold tickets will be denied entry and refunds will not be offered.

• Events at The Vogel will utilize Ticketmaster’s touch-less, mobile entry system. No paper tickets will be accepted.

• Patrons will be required to remain seated, unless getting up to leave or use restrooms. • Venue security will enforce ground rules, which will follow current CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines for indoor events.