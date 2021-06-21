NJ’s Vintage Vinyl to close after 42 years

This is very sad news. New Jersey's legendary Vintage Vinyl, one of the great record stores in the NY area, will close for good on July 31. NJ.com reports the news came via the VV email list where owner and founder Rob Roth wrote "Thanks for 42 wonderful years, it’s been a great ride."

Roth told NJ.com that the pandemic helped him put things in perspective, but was not really a contributing factor in the decision. (His lease is up this year, though.) “I have children and grandchildren I want to see,” said Roth who opened the store in 1979 when he was 23. The store moved from Irvington to the Fords section of Woodbridge in 1984 where it has remained since.

Known for being a mecca for all things rock, punk and metal, Vintage Vinyl is also famous for its in-store performances and signings which have included everyone from My Chemical Romance, The Gaslight Anthem, Taking Back Sunday and Jimmy Eat World, to The Shins, Teenage Fanclub, Fountains of Wayne, Julien Baker and more. The last pre-pandemic in-store was Real Estate on February 29, 2020. Roth said a final in-store performance may be announced in the coming weeks.

Asbury Park's Holdfast Records closed last August, while Jersey City's Iris Records closed just before COVID hit in February 2020.

Watch a few classic Vintage Vinyl in-store performances below.