NME’s 50 Best Albums of 2022
Year-end list season continues with NME's list of the 50 best albums of 2022. They've awarded Arctic Monkeys the #1 spot for the third time in their career, and the #2 spot went to a newer band on the same record label whose hype has often been compared to the early days of Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg. They've got plenty of other usual suspects throughout the list (Beyoncé, Fontaines D.C., Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, The 1975, Black Country New Road, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Jockstrap, Yard Act, Harry Styles, Pusha T, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Big Thief, Steve Lacy, Alvvays, The Weeknd, Alex G, The Smile), and some stuff that NME are probably on their own with (Liam Gallagher, Foals). Check out the full top 50 below and read commentary on each pick at NME.
NME's best songs of 2022 list is out too.
NME's 50 Best Albums of 2022
50. Just Mustard - Heart Under
49. Liam Gallagher - C'MON YOU KNOW
48. Kehlani - Blue Water Road
47. Megan Thee Stallion - Traumazine
46. Björk - Fossora
45. Wunderhorse - Cub
44. Oliver Sim - Hideous Bastard
43. caroline - caroline
42. j-hope - Jack In The Box
41. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love
40. Warpaint - Radiate Like This
39. Bartees Strange - Farm to Table
38. The Smile - A Light for Attracting Attention
37. Weyes Blood - And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
36. Lizzo - Special
35. Kojey Radical - Reason To Smile
34. Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes
33. Alex G - God Save the Animals
32. Kevin Morby - This Is A Photograph
31. The Weeknd - Dawn FM
30. Alvvays - Blue Rev
29. Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
28. Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
27. Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
26. Loyle Carner - hugo
25. Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork
24. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
23. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
22. Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez See Your Future
21. Mitski - Laurel Hell
20. Foals - Life Is Yours
19. Wizkid - More Love, Less Ego
18. Confidence Man - TILT
17. Pusha T - It's Almost Dry
16. Harry Styles - Harry's House
15. Yard Act - The Overload
14. Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
13. Charli XCX - CRASH
12. Taylor Swift - Midnights
11. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There
10. The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language
9. Rosalía - Motomami
8. Nova Twins - Supernova
7. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer
6. Rina Sawayama - Hold The Girl
5. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
4. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia
3. Beyoncé - Renaissance
2. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
1. Arctic Monkeys - The Car