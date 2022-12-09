Year-end list season continues with NME's list of the 50 best albums of 2022. They've awarded Arctic Monkeys the #1 spot for the third time in their career, and the #2 spot went to a newer band on the same record label whose hype has often been compared to the early days of Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg. They've got plenty of other usual suspects throughout the list (Beyoncé, Fontaines D.C., Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, The 1975, Black Country New Road, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Jockstrap, Yard Act, Harry Styles, Pusha T, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Big Thief, Steve Lacy, Alvvays, The Weeknd, Alex G, The Smile), and some stuff that NME are probably on their own with (Liam Gallagher, Foals). Check out the full top 50 below and read commentary on each pick at NME.

NME's best songs of 2022 list is out too.

NME's 50 Best Albums of 2022

50. Just Mustard - Heart Under

49. Liam Gallagher - C'MON YOU KNOW

48. Kehlani - Blue Water Road

47. Megan Thee Stallion - Traumazine

46. Björk - Fossora

45. Wunderhorse - Cub

44. Oliver Sim - Hideous Bastard

43. caroline - caroline

42. j-hope - Jack In The Box

41. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love

40. Warpaint - Radiate Like This

39. Bartees Strange - Farm to Table

38. The Smile - A Light for Attracting Attention

37. Weyes Blood - And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

36. Lizzo - Special

35. Kojey Radical - Reason To Smile

34. Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes

33. Alex G - God Save the Animals

32. Kevin Morby - This Is A Photograph

31. The Weeknd - Dawn FM

30. Alvvays - Blue Rev

29. Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

28. Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

27. Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

26. Loyle Carner - hugo

25. Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork

24. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

23. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

22. Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez See Your Future

21. Mitski - Laurel Hell

20. Foals - Life Is Yours

19. Wizkid - More Love, Less Ego

18. Confidence Man - TILT

17. Pusha T - It's Almost Dry

16. Harry Styles - Harry's House

15. Yard Act - The Overload

14. Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B

13. Charli XCX - CRASH

12. Taylor Swift - Midnights

11. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There

10. The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language

9. Rosalía - Motomami

8. Nova Twins - Supernova

7. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer

6. Rina Sawayama - Hold The Girl

5. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

4. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia

3. Beyoncé - Renaissance

2. Wet Leg - Wet Leg

1. Arctic Monkeys - The Car